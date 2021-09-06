Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (NYSE:LOMA) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (NYSE:LOMA) stock up by 5.6% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is:

12% = AR$6.8b ÷ AR$58b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 33% seen over the past five years by Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:LOMA Past Earnings Growth September 6th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 61%, meaning the company only retains 39% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

While Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 58%. Still, forecasts suggest that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's future ROE will rise to 18% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

