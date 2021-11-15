Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had AR$3.96b of debt in September 2021, down from AR$6.11b, one year before. But it also has AR$4.29b in cash to offset that, meaning it has AR$331.0m net cash.

How Strong Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LOMA Debt to Equity History November 15th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had liabilities of AR$15.7b falling due within a year, and liabilities of AR$14.3b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of AR$4.29b and AR$5.35b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AR$20.4b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a market capitalization of AR$80.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima grew its EBIT by 47% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last three years, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

While Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of AR$331.0m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 47% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

