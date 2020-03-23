Is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA). LOMA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that LOMA has a P/B ratio of 0.66. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.38. LOMA's P/B has been as high as 3.03 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 1.45, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that LOMA has a P/CF ratio of 2.94. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.69. LOMA's P/CF has been as high as 10.46 and as low as 2.87, with a median of 6.14, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LOMA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

