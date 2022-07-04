Is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA). LOMA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that LOMA has a P/B ratio of 0.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.03. Over the past 12 months, LOMA's P/B has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.08.

Finally, investors should note that LOMA has a P/CF ratio of 4.30. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.53. Over the past year, LOMA's P/CF has been as high as 5.96 and as low as 3.51, with a median of 4.98.

If you're looking for another solid Building Products - Home Builders value stock, take a look at Toll Brothers (TOL). TOL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Toll Brothers currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 4.10, and its PEG ratio is 0.77. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 4.36 and 0.54.

Over the past year, TOL's P/E has been as high as 9.97, as low as 3.80, with a median of 6.70; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.78, as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.19 during the same time period.

Additionally, Toll Brothers has a P/B ratio of 0.97 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.03. For TOL, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.70, as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.38 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Toll Brothers's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LOMA and TOL is an impressive value stock right now.

