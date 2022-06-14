Is Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LOMA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that LOMA holds a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LOMA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.43. Within the past year, LOMA's PEG has been as high as 0.36 and as low as 0.12, with a median of 0.21.

We should also highlight that LOMA has a P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.05. Over the past year, LOMA's P/B has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.11.

Another great Building Products - Home Builders stock you could consider is Landsea Homes (LSEA), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Landsea Homes also has a P/B ratio of 0.55 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.05. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.76, as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.65.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Landsea Homes are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LOMA and LSEA sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

