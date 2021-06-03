Is Logitech International (LOGI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Logitech International (LOGI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOGI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Logitech International is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 621 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 6.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LOGI has moved about 35.08% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Logitech International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LOGI is a member of the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.35% this year, meaning that LOGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track LOGI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

