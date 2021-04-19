Is Logitech International (LOGI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Logitech International is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 623 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 39.30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LOGI has returned about 16.73% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 14.66% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Logitech International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.18% so far this year, meaning that LOGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on LOGI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

