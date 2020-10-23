Is Logitech International (LOGI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Logitech International is one of 612 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 77.33% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LOGI has returned 88.91% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 27.87%. As we can see, Logitech International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.58% so far this year, meaning that LOGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track LOGI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

