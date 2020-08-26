Is Logitech International (LOGI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Logitech International is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 9.22% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LOGI has gained about 56.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 26.33% on average. This means that Logitech International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.11% so far this year, so LOGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to LOGI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

