Is Logitech International (LOGI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Logitech International is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 17.80% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LOGI has returned about 48.15% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 14.86% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Logitech International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16% so far this year, so LOGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LOGI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

