Is Logitech International (LOGI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOGI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Logitech International is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 43.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LOGI has returned about 7.68% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 5.91%. This means that Logitech International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.97% so far this year, so LOGI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

LOGI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

