Is Logitech International (LOGI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Logitech International (LOGI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Logitech International is one of 603 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 9.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LOGI has moved about 44.55% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.20% on average. This means that Logitech International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, LOGI is a member of the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.87% so far this year, so LOGI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LOGI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.