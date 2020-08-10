Is Logitech International (LOGI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Logitech International is one of 605 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 9.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LOGI has returned 54.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.42% on average. This shows that Logitech International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.04% this year, meaning that LOGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track LOGI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.