Is LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is LogicBio Therapeutics's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that LogicBio Therapeutics had debt of US$9.08m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$9.97m over a year. However, it does have US$59.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$50.5m.

NasdaqGM:LOGC Debt to Equity History January 19th 2022

How Strong Is LogicBio Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that LogicBio Therapeutics had liabilities of US$13.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$59.6m in cash and US$119.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$30.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that LogicBio Therapeutics' balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that LogicBio Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if LogicBio Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year LogicBio Therapeutics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 35%, to US$3.9m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is LogicBio Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year LogicBio Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$22m of cash and made a loss of US$38m. But at least it has US$50.5m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. LogicBio Therapeutics's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for LogicBio Therapeutics you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.