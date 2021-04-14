Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Lockheed Martin is one of 38 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT's full-year earnings has moved 0.36% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LMT has returned 9.26% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 11.31%. As we can see, Lockheed Martin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, LMT is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.48% so far this year, meaning that LMT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Aerospace sector will want to keep a close eye on LMT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.