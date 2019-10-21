Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lockheed Martin (LMT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lockheed Martin is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 34 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT's full-year earnings has moved 3.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LMT has moved about 42.25% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 26.37% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lockheed Martin is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LMT is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.94% this year, meaning that LMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

