Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LMT and the rest of the Aerospace group's stocks.

Lockheed Martin is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 33 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT's full-year earnings has moved 3.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LMT has returned about 50.47% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 34.96% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Lockheed Martin is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, LMT belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 33.48% this year, meaning that LMT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Aerospace sector will want to keep a close eye on LMT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

