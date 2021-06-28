Is Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$394 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$354. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lockheed Martin's current trading price of US$382 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lockheed Martin’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Lockheed Martin still cheap?

Great news for investors – Lockheed Martin is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $489.50, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Lockheed Martin’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Lockheed Martin?

NYSE:LMT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Lockheed Martin's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LMT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LMT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LMT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Lockheed Martin, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

