Is LNVGY a Buy, Before Earnings?

Lenovo Group (LNVGY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/23/2024.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lenovo Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $13.17 billion. Last quarter, Lenovo Group beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.53 on estimates of $0.49. The stock rose by 3.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LNVGY stock has fallen by -6.75%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing technology products and services. Its products include personal computers, workstations, servers, storage, smart televisions, and mobile products such as smartphones, tablets, and applications. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

