Is Livongo Health (LVGO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Livongo Health (LVGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LVGO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Livongo Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 931 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVGO's full-year earnings has moved 85.59% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LVGO has gained about 457.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -5.59% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Livongo Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LVGO belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.73% so far this year, so LVGO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to LVGO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

