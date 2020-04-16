Is Livongo Health (LVGO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Livongo Health (LVGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Livongo Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVGO's full-year earnings has moved 23.08% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LVGO has returned 53.63% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 7.62% on average. This means that Livongo Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LVGO belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.23% so far this year, so LVGO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on LVGO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

