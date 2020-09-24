Is LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. LiveXLive Media (LIVX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LIVX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

LiveXLive Media is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LIVX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIVX's full-year earnings has moved 11.77% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LIVX has gained about 68.29% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 4.05%. This means that LiveXLive Media is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LIVX belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.40% so far this year, so LIVX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LIVX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

