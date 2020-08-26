Is LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of LiveXLive Media (LIVX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LiveXLive Media is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LIVX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIVX's full-year earnings has moved 39.19% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LIVX has returned 89% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.87%. This means that LiveXLive Media is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, LIVX belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.64% so far this year, meaning that LIVX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on LIVX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

