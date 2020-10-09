Is Lithia Motors (LAD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lithia Motors (LAD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Lithia Motors is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAD's full-year earnings has moved 78.45% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LAD has returned about 91.16% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 36.22% on average. As we can see, Lithia Motors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LAD belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.89% so far this year, meaning that LAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on LAD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

