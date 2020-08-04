Is Lithia Motors (LAD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lithia Motors (LAD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Lithia Motors is one of 205 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAD's full-year earnings has moved 46.84% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LAD has returned about 59.72% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 25.95% on average. This means that Lithia Motors is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LAD belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.89% this year, meaning that LAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to LAD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

