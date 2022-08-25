Is Liquidity Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Liquidity Services' (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Liquidity Services' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Liquidity Services is:

45% = US$65m ÷ US$145m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.45 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Liquidity Services' Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

To begin with, Liquidity Services has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 13% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 73% net income growth seen by Liquidity Services over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Liquidity Services' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 35% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:LQDT Past Earnings Growth August 25th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Liquidity Services fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Liquidity Services Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Liquidity Services doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Liquidity Services' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

