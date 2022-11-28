Is Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LQDA's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LQDA has gained about 2.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 17.4%. This means that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Assertio (ASRT). The stock has returned 35.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Assertio's current year EPS has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 560 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18% so far this year, so LQDA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Assertio, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 217-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved -30% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Assertio. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

