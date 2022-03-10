Is Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1160 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LQDA's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LQDA has moved about 51.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.6%. As we can see, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Assertio (ASRT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.3%.

Over the past three months, Assertio's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 75%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 540 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.9% so far this year, so LQDA is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Assertio falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 229 stocks and is ranked #162. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.1%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Assertio as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.