Is Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II's (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:LCAP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$289m, Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II?

NasdaqCM:LCAP Ownership Breakdown April 23rd 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:LCAP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II. With a 17% stake, CEO Ophir Sternberg is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 16 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II. It has a market capitalization of just US$289m, and insiders have US$49m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

