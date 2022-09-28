Is Lindsay Corporation's (NYSE:LNN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lindsay's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lindsay is:

14% = US$53m ÷ US$381m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Lindsay's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Lindsay seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. This probably goes some way in explaining Lindsay's significant 24% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Lindsay's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.4% in the same period.

NYSE:LNN Past Earnings Growth September 28th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for LNN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Lindsay Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Lindsay has a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (where it is retaining 65% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Lindsay is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Lindsay has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 14% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Lindsay's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

