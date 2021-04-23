Is Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LECO) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Lincoln Electric Holdings' (NASDAQ:LECO) stock up by 4.3% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Lincoln Electric Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lincoln Electric Holdings is:

26% = US$206m ÷ US$790m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.26.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lincoln Electric Holdings' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Lincoln Electric Holdings has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 11% net income growth seen by Lincoln Electric Holdings over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lincoln Electric Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:LECO Past Earnings Growth April 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lincoln Electric Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lincoln Electric Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Lincoln Electric Holdings has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Lincoln Electric Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 32%. Regardless, the future ROE for Lincoln Electric Holdings is predicted to rise to 41% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Lincoln Electric Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

