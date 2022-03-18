Is Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LINC's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LINC has returned about 0.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 13.5% on average. This shows that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

K12 (LRN) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.4%.

Over the past three months, K12's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.1% so far this year, so LINC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. K12 is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and K12 as they could maintain their solid performance.

