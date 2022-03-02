Is Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LINC's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LINC has returned about 3.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 12.4% on average. This shows that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is K12 (LRN). The stock is up 0.9% year-to-date.

For K12, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.3% so far this year, meaning that LINC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. K12 is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and K12. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

