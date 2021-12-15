Is Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Limoneira Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Limoneira had US$123.2m in debt in July 2021; about the same as the year before. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Limoneira's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:LMNR Debt to Equity History December 15th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Limoneira had liabilities of US$33.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$150.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$775.0k as well as receivables valued at US$24.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$159.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$259.3m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Limoneira can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Limoneira had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 5.2%, to US$162m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Limoneira had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$8.9m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$6.5m. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Limoneira (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

