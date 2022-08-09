Is Limoneira Company's (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Limoneira is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$234m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Limoneira.

NasdaqGS:LMNR Ownership Breakdown August 9th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Limoneira?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Limoneira. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Limoneira, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:LMNR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Limoneira is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with 12% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.7% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Harold Edwards is the owner of 0.9% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 20 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Limoneira

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Limoneira Company. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$15m worth of the US$234m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 43% stake in Limoneira. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 9.7% of Limoneira. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

