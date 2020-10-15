Is Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Limelight Networks (LLNW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Limelight Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LLNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LLNW's full-year earnings has moved 16.07% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LLNW has gained about 55.64% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 29.78%. This means that Limelight Networks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LLNW belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.77% so far this year, meaning that LLNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to LLNW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

