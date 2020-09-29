Is Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Limelight Networks (LLNW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Limelight Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 601 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LLNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LLNW's full-year earnings has moved 16.07% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LLNW has returned 41.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.58% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Limelight Networks is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LLNW belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.41% this year, meaning that LLNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track LLNW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

