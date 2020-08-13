Is Limelight Networks (LLNW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Limelight Networks (LLNW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Limelight Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LLNW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LLNW's full-year earnings has moved 8.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LLNW has returned about 47.18% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.03%. This means that Limelight Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LLNW belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.84% this year, meaning that LLNW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track LLNW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

