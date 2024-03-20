Is Limbach (LMB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Limbach (LMB). LMB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 22.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 34.98. Over the past 52 weeks, LMB's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.03 and as low as 12.75, with a median of 19.86.

Investors will also notice that LMB has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LMB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.75. Within the past year, LMB's PEG has been as high as 2.34 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.66.

Finally, investors should note that LMB has a P/CF ratio of 17.26. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 38.69. Within the past 12 months, LMB's P/CF has been as high as 21.16 and as low as 9.06, with a median of 13.76.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Limbach's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LMB is an impressive value stock right now.

