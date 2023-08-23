Is Limbach (LMB) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Limbach (LMB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Limbach is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 329 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's full-year earnings has moved 21.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LMB has returned 232.6% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7%. This shows that Limbach is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Trane Technologies (TT) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.3%.

Over the past three months, Trane Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Limbach belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.1% so far this year, meaning that LMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Trane Technologies belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 187-stock industry is currently ranked #109. The industry has moved +13.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Limbach and Trane Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

