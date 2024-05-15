Is Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lifeway Foods (LWAY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lifeway Foods is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 191 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lifeway Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LWAY's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LWAY has returned about 82.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 4.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lifeway Foods is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

PepsiCo (PEP) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.9%.

Over the past three months, PepsiCo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lifeway Foods belongs to the Food - Dairy Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.6% so far this year, so LWAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PepsiCo falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.7%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Lifeway Foods and PepsiCo. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

