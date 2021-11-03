Is Lifeway Foods, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LWAY) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Lifeway Foods' (NASDAQ:LWAY) stock is up by a considerable 6.9% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Lifeway Foods' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lifeway Foods is:

10% = US$5.0m ÷ US$50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Lifeway Foods' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Lifeway Foods' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. Lifeway Foods' decent returns aren't reflected in Lifeway Foods'mediocre five year net income growth average of 2.2%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Lifeway Foods' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 1.8%.

NasdaqGM:LWAY Past Earnings Growth November 3rd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lifeway Foods is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lifeway Foods Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Lifeway Foods doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain the low earnings growth the company has seen. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Lifeway Foods' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Lifeway Foods visit our risks dashboard for free.

