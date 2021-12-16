Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lifetime Brands (LCUT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lifetime Brands is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lifetime Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCUT's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LCUT has returned 8.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -13.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lifetime Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is K12 (LRN). The stock has returned 51.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for K12's current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lifetime Brands belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 41.2% this year, meaning that LCUT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, K12 falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #198. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -72.1%.

Lifetime Brands and K12 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

