Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lifetime Brands is one of 276 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lifetime Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCUT's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LCUT has moved about 5.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have an average of 0%. This means that Lifetime Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is OneWater Marine (ONEW). The stock is up 109.6% year-to-date.

For OneWater Marine, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lifetime Brands belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, OneWater Marine belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved 0% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Lifetime Brands and OneWater Marine as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

