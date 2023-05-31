Is Lifetime Brands (LCUT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Lifetime Brands (LCUT). LCUT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.41, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.47. Over the past 52 weeks, LCUT's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.31 and as low as 4.70, with a median of 7.12.

Investors should also recognize that LCUT has a P/B ratio of 0.47. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.87. LCUT's P/B has been as high as 1.05 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.73, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that LCUT has a P/CF ratio of 17.83. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LCUT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 69.82. LCUT's P/CF has been as high as 20.99 and as low as 3.27, with a median of 6.54, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Lifetime Brands is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LCUT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

