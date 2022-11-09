Is Liberty Media (LSXMK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Liberty Media (LSXMK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LSXMK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.71. Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.45 and as low as 10.09, with a median of 13.16.

Investors should also note that LSXMK holds a PEG ratio of 0.30. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LSXMK's industry has an average PEG of 0.49 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK's PEG has been as high as 0.49 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.38.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. LSXMK has a P/S ratio of 1.05. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.48.

If you're looking for another solid Satellite and Communication value stock, take a look at Maxar Technologies (MAXR). MAXR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Maxar Technologies currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 20.59, and its PEG ratio is 0.67. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 18.71 and 0.49.

MAXR's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 45.79 and as low as -116.68, with a median of 31.10, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.52 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.99, all within the past year.

Additionally, Maxar Technologies has a P/B ratio of 1.25 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 0.86. For MAXR, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.96, as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.41 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Liberty Media and Maxar Technologies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LSXMK and MAXR is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.