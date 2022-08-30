Is Liberty Media (FWONK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liberty Media (FWONK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Liberty Media is one of 288 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Liberty Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONK's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FWONK has moved about 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -32% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Liberty Media is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Jakks Pacific (JAKK) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 127.4%.

For Jakks Pacific, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 75.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Liberty Media belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.5% so far this year, meaning that FWONK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +0.3% year to date.

Liberty Media and Jakks Pacific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK): Free Stock Analysis Report



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.