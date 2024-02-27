Is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 292 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series An is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONA's full-year earnings has moved 22.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FWONA has returned about 5.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.8% on average. This means that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AMMO, Inc. (POWW). The stock has returned 8.1% year-to-date.

For AMMO, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.3% so far this year, so FWONA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, AMMO, Inc. falls under the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #181. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.2%.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series An and AMMO, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

