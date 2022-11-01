Is Liberty Energy (LBRT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Liberty Energy (LBRT). LBRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for LBRT is its P/B ratio of 2.07. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.22. Within the past 52 weeks, LBRT's P/B has been as high as 2.84 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.93.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LBRT has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.87.

Finally, investors should note that LBRT has a P/CF ratio of 6.10. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.74. Within the past 12 months, LBRT's P/CF has been as high as 33.38 and as low as 4.84, with a median of 22.50.

Another great Oil and Gas - Field Services stock you could consider is NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions also has a P/B ratio of 3.10 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.22. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 5.33, as low as 1.37, with a median of 3.32.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Liberty Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LBRT and NEX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

