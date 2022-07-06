Is Liberty Energy (LBRT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Liberty Energy (LBRT). LBRT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.82. Over the past year, LBRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,255.37 and as low as -10,485.95, with a median of 80.84.

We should also highlight that LBRT has a P/B ratio of 1.92. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.75. Over the past 12 months, LBRT's P/B has been as high as 2.84 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.87.

Schlumberger (SLB) may be another strong Oil and Gas - Field Services stock to add to your shortlist. SLB is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Schlumberger currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85, and its PEG ratio is 0.34. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 17.82 and 0.47.

SLB's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 26.75 and as low as 15.14, with a median of 18.77, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.47 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.36, all within the past year.

Schlumberger also has a P/B ratio of 3.22 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.75. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.48, as low as 2.75, with a median of 3.37.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Liberty Energy and Schlumberger's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LBRT and SLB is an impressive value stock right now.

